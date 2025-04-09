Nevada Running Back Savion Red Enters Transfer Portal
Nevada running back Savion Red has entered the transfer portal, as announced in a post on his personal X page.
“First, I would like to give God the glory and praise for allowing me another year at doing what I love and to the University of Nevada-Reno for giving me the opportunity to be part of the Wolfpack,” Red’s statement read in part.
“I will be entering the transfer portal, thank you UNR-Wolfpack.”
After spending his first three seasons at Texas, Red followed former Texas assistant coach Jeff Choate to Nevada, where Red turned in his finest year as a collegiate player.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder rushed for 687 yards on 119 carries with eight touchdowns on the season.
The fourth-year player signed with Texas as a member of the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class and appeared in 21 games over two seasons in Austin.
Coming out of high school, Red initially committed to SMU, before decommitting and signing with Texas.
Red began his career as a wide receiver, hauling in six passes as a redshirt freshman, before making the move to wide receiver prior to the 2023 season. Red established a role as the Longhorns’ short-yardage and wildcat back, rushing for 131 yards on 30 carries during Texas’ 12-win 2023 campaign.
Coming out of the high school ranks Red was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and as the No. 137 athlete in the nation, and the No. 206 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2022 class.
Red’s top performance with Nevada was a 23-carry, 137-yard, four-touchdown outing against Oregon State last season.