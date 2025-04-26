NFL Draft: Nevada's Kitan Crawford Selected By Arizona Cardinals in Round 7
University of Nevada safety Kitan Crawford was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. Crawford was the 225th overall selection of the 2025 class.
A former four-star recruit, Crawford began his college career at Texas, where he spent four seasons as a Longhorn. He totaled 61 tackles in the burnt orange with two tackles for loss, an interception, and three pass breakups. Crawford also blocked two kicks as a Longhorn. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in the 2023 season.
For the 2024 season, Crawford joined former Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate at Nevada. He totaled 76 tackles last season, with three for a loss. He also picked off two passes, returning one for touchdown, and forced a fumble. He earned an Honorable Mention from the Mountain West Conference for his performance.
Crawford also earned an NFL Combine invite, where he measured at 5'11" and 202 pounds. The Tyler, Texas native ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, with 18 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump measured 41.5’’ and his broad jump measured 10’ 8’’. He received a prospect grade of 5.94, putting him in the average range according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Crawford is the first player who finished their college career at Nevada to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2022.