RECRUITING: 2025 Boise State Target, Top Hawaii Athlete Announces College Destination

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of Boise State Broncos helmet against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
One of the Mountain West's top remaining recruits for the class of 2025 is off the board.

On Friday, three-star recruit Mana Carvalho announced his commitment to the University of Utah. The top-rated athlete in the state of Hawaii for 2025 had been heavily pursued by the Boise State Broncos, as well as several other west coast programs.

Carvalho's brother, Kainoa, also plays for Utah.

The Kahuku High School product, who measures 5'11" and 165 pounds, also took official visits to Boise State, Nevada, Hawaii, Harvard, and Arizona. His additional offers at the FBS level included Cal, Navy, San Diego State, and Washington State.

Carvalho has played all over the field in high school, scoring touchdowns via rushing, receiving, kick return, punt return and interception.

With a rating of 87, Carvalho would have been the highest-rated commitment in Boise State's 2025 class.

Carvalho's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024.

