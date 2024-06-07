RECRUITING: 2025 West Virginia Running Back Commits To Air Force Football
Troy Calhoun's Air Force program has received their fifth commitment of their 2025 recruiting class.
Keegan Sack of Huntington, West Virginia announced his decision to play college football for the Falcons via X this week.
RELATED: Former Colorado & Auburn Receiver Will Transfer To Jacksonville State
The recipient of a three-star rating from 247Sports, Sack is also tabbed as the #3 recruit in the state of West Virginia. He listed at 5'10" and 195 pounds.
Mack chose Air Force over reported offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Columbia, Harvard, Marshall, Maryland, Navy, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Yale.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Tennessee Vols Cornerback Headed To Coastal Carolina
The first chance for Sack to sign his national letter of intent will be on early signing day: December 4, 2024.
In 2023, Air Force had the #2 rushing offense in FBS with 273.8 yards per game. In 2022, they topped FBS with 310 yards per game.
The 2024 Air Force football season begins on August 31 against Merrimack in Colorado Springs.