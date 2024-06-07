RECRUITING: 2025 West Virginia Running Back Commits To Air Force Football

📌 ’25 ATH @SackKeegan

🚹 5'11" 195lbs

📍 Huntington HS • Hurricane, WV

📚 4.0 GPA

📝 #1 ranked RB in WV. He's versatile, dynamic & electric with the 🏈. Has good hands and vision. He'll be a nightmare matchup for DCs at the next level. x13 D1 offershttps://t.co/9D3mysXXkL