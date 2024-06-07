G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: 2025 West Virginia Running Back Commits To Air Force Football

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of Air Force Falcons helmets against the Wyoming Cowboys during the third quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Calhoun's Air Force program has received their fifth commitment of their 2025 recruiting class.

Keegan Sack of Huntington, West Virginia announced his decision to play college football for the Falcons via X this week.

The recipient of a three-star rating from 247Sports, Sack is also tabbed as the #3 recruit in the state of West Virginia. He listed at 5'10" and 195 pounds.

Mack chose Air Force over reported offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Columbia, Harvard, Marshall, Maryland, Navy, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Yale.

The first chance for Sack to sign his national letter of intent will be on early signing day: December 4, 2024.

In 2023, Air Force had the #2 rushing offense in FBS with 273.8 yards per game. In 2022, they topped FBS with 310 yards per game.

The 2024 Air Force football season begins on August 31 against Merrimack in Colorado Springs.

