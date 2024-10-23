G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Boise State Land 2025 Defensive Line Prospect Bol Bol

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of Boise State Broncos helmet against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
Boise State football added yet another promising international prospect to their 2025 recruiting haul this week. Bol Bol, who is originally from Canada and prepped at Yelm High School in the state of Washington, committed to Spencer Danielson's program via X this week.

247Sports lists Bol as an edge rusher and a three-star prospect with a player rating of 84.

Per 247Sports' rankings, Bol is the #23 prospect in the state of Washington for the class of 2025 and the #150 edge rusher in the class. Bol also had a reported scholarship offer from the Cal Bears, but chose the defending Mountain West champions.

Boise State now have 20 reported verbal commitments in the 2025 class.

Bol's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

