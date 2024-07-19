RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands Tight End Carter Kuchenbuch For 2025
Spencer Danielson added another promising recruit from the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, further bolstering Boise State's 2025 recruiting class.
Carter Kuchenbuch announced his commitment to the Broncos via social media earlier this week. The tight end prospect who measures 6'5" and 230 pounds had a player rating of 82 from 247Sports.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top G5 Running Backs in 2024
Kuchenbuch is the 12th commitment in Boise State's 2025 class and the only tight end in the group, currently. He chose the Broncos over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and UC Davis.
Over the past two seasons at Okanogan High School, Kuchenbuch has caught 186 passes for 1453 yards with 24 touchdowns. Kuchenbuch also plays defense for his prep program. He amassed 50 total tackles with five for a loss last season.
RELATED: RECRUITING: 2025 Boise State Target, Top Hawaii Athlete Announces College Destination
Kuchenbuch's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.