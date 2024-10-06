RECRUITING: Local 2026 Linebacker Commits To Boise State Football
The Boise State Broncos landed their second reported verbal commitment of the 2026 class over the weekend. Linebacker LaGary Mitchell announced his intention to join Spencer Danielson's program when his high school career ends in about a year and a half.
247Sports has rated Mitchell as a three-star prospect and the #5 prospect in the state of Idaho for the class of 2026. With a player rating of 83, Mitchell is the #68 linebacker in the nation for the class of 2026.
The Broncos picked up their first commitment of the 2026 class earlier this year when three-star quarterback Jackson Presley of Kalispell, Montana posted his decision.
Now playing his junior season at Meridian High School, Mitchell is listed at 6'3" and 205 pounds. Watch some of Mitchell's highlights here.
