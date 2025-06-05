RECRUITING: UTEP Lands Standout Division II Wide Receiver Trevon Tate
On Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Clarion Golden Eagles receiver Trevon Tate has committed to UTEP. At the moment, the Miners find themselves with the top 2025 recruiting class in Conference USA, per 247Sports.
Tate, who spent one season at Clarion, hauled in 65 receptions for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Clarion posted a 3-8 record last season, going 1-5 in conference play.
Prior to his time at Clarion, Tate was at Mercyhurst for three seasons. Mercyhurst was also a Division II program before joining the FCS prior to the 2024 season. He caught 55 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns within those three years.
According to 247Sports, Tate was regarded as a highly touted player in the transfer portal, receiving offers from Power Conference schools such as Wisconsin, West Virginia and Pitt, amongst other schools.
Tate will join a wide recievers room that already has Kam Thomas and Kenny Odom. Utep's only major loss in that room was Trey Goodman, who was a senior last season. Head coach Scotty Walden's team went 3-9 in the 2024 campaign, Walden's first at the helm.