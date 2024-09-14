TAKEAWAYS: UNLV Improve College Football Playoff Resume With 23-20 Win Over Kansas
UNLV's strong start to the 2024 season continued Friday night in Kansas City as the Rebels moved to 3-0 on the year. Barry Odom's Rebels team downed the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 23-20. Kylin James punched in what would be the game-winning touchdown from the one-yard line with two minutes remaining. The defense stepped up on the final drive, pushing Kansas back 11 yards and forcing a turnover on downs.
Here's what else stood out from the Rebels' performance.
Sluka is Still A Phenomenal Runner
One of the things that made quarterback Matthew Sluka such an attractive prospect in the transfer portal this past offseason was his ability to use his legs. That ability was on full display in the win, running the ball 19 times for a net of 124 yards, including a 46-yard run.
Sluka also completed seven passes on 18 attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Need to Get Better on Third Down
One area where the Rebels need to continue to improve is their execution on third down. On Friday, UNLV converted just two third downs on 13 attempts. They are now 15-of-41 in that category for the young season.
Woodard and The Defense Earning Everything
The Mountain West's Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard has been fantastic to start the season. After being limited against Utah Tech last week, Woodard bounced back in a huge way on Friday with 11 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and an interception.
The defense forced two interceptions on the day. While they allowed over 350 yards of offense, they made stops when they really needed them down the stretch, including the final turnover on downs to seal the victory. They are now allowing a very solid 13.67 points per game through the first three games.
UNLV will have a bye week next week before jumping into Mountain West play against Fresno State.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
PODCAST: Sun Belt Storylines in Week 3
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3