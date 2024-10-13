Texas Football Transfers Play Major Role In Nevada Upset of Oregon State
First-year Nevada head coach Jeff Choate has already led the Wolf Pack to eclipsing last season’s win total, as the team notched their third win of the year in Saturday’s 42-37 upset of Oregon State.
Choate, who arrived in Reno after a stint as Texas’ co-Defensive Coordinator, saw his team come back from a 10-point deficit in large part behind a pair of former Longhorns.
Former Texas running back Savion Red rushed for 137 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns – all career highs for the junior who leads the team with 593 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Red’s fourth rushing touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter, followed by a pick-six from safety Kitan Crawford.
Crawford saw extensive time playing for Choate last season with the Longhorns, being a crucial piece of the Texas secondary and as a special teamer on 2023’s team, who came one game shy of playing for a national championship.
After being used mostly as a special teamer during his four seasons with Texas and often being referred to as “one of the nation's best gunners” by Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian, Crawford has a full-time starting role for Choate.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pounder has career highs in tackles (35) and the interception against the Beavers is the second of his career.
Choate’s team now sit three wins away from bowl eligibility with six contest remaining.
