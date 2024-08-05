TRANSFER PORTAL: Fresno State DL Dupre Mendoza Exploring Options
Per the On3 transfer portal tracker, Fresno State defensive tackle Dupre Mendoza has entered the transfer portal.
Following Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford's departure (medical reasons), Bulldog players have a thirty day window to enter the portal. Linebackers coach and associate head coach Tim Skipper was named the interim head coach following that announcement.
Mendoza is entering his junior season after two seasons at Mt. San Antonio College and one in Fresno. In JUCO, he had 48 tackles, one sack and five TFL. He was a three-star recruit (On3) coming out of JUCO.
Last season for the Bulldogs, the 6'4" 306-pounder appeared in ten games with one start, totaling ten tackles with 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
Prior to committing to Fresno State, Mendoza reportedly had recruiting interest from Arizona, FIU, Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Kentucky, North Carolina, and Missouri State.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their season later this month on August 31 at Michigan.