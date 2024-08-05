G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: Fresno State DL Dupre Mendoza Exploring Options

Joe Londergan

Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Fresno State Bulldogs helmet during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Fresno State Bulldogs helmet during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Per the On3 transfer portal tracker, Fresno State defensive tackle Dupre Mendoza has entered the transfer portal.

Following Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford's departure (medical reasons), Bulldog players have a thirty day window to enter the portal. Linebackers coach and associate head coach Tim Skipper was named the interim head coach following that announcement.

RELATED: RECRUITING: Long Beach QB Commits To Hawaii Football Over Washington Huskies For 2025

Mendoza is entering his junior season after two seasons at Mt. San Antonio College and one in Fresno. In JUCO, he had 48 tackles, one sack and five TFL. He was a three-star recruit (On3) coming out of JUCO.

Last season for the Bulldogs, the 6'4" 306-pounder appeared in ten games with one start, totaling ten tackles with 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

Prior to committing to Fresno State, Mendoza reportedly had recruiting interest from Arizona, FIU, Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Kentucky, North Carolina, and Missouri State.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their season later this month on August 31 at Michigan.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Mountain West