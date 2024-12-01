G5 Football Daily

UNLV and Boise State Will Play For Mountain West Championship, Playoff Berth

Joe Londergan

Nov 22, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom watches his team stage a comeback against the San Jose State Spartans during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The #11 Boise State Broncos will host the #22 UNLV Rebels in the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championship game. 

UNLV clinched their spot in the championship matchup on Saturday night with an emphatic 38-14 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns and led an offensive attack that racked up over 500 yards of offense. Meanwhile the Rebel defense forced two turnovers, including a fumble recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Jackson Woodard.

That victory moves the Rebels to 10-2 in the regular season with a 6-1 record in league play. UNLV also eliminates Colorado State from league championship contention with the win.

#11 Boise State and #22 UNLV will, in all likelihood, enter conference championship weekend as the two highest-ranked G5 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings after #17 Tulane lost to Memphis earlier this week. As such, the winner of the Mountain West title game will land a spot in the College Football Playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

The Mountain West Conference Championship is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT // 6 PM MT // 8 PM ET on FOX.

Joe Londergan
Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

