UNLV and Boise State Will Play For Mountain West Championship, Playoff Berth
The #11 Boise State Broncos will host the #22 UNLV Rebels in the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championship game.
UNLV clinched their spot in the championship matchup on Saturday night with an emphatic 38-14 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns and led an offensive attack that racked up over 500 yards of offense. Meanwhile the Rebel defense forced two turnovers, including a fumble recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Jackson Woodard.
That victory moves the Rebels to 10-2 in the regular season with a 6-1 record in league play. UNLV also eliminates Colorado State from league championship contention with the win.
#11 Boise State and #22 UNLV will, in all likelihood, enter conference championship weekend as the two highest-ranked G5 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings after #17 Tulane lost to Memphis earlier this week. As such, the winner of the Mountain West title game will land a spot in the College Football Playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.
The Mountain West Conference Championship is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT // 6 PM MT // 8 PM ET on FOX.
