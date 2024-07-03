UNLV Football: Ricky White III Named Preseason All-American By Walter Camp Foundation

G5 Football Daily

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Kalon Gervin (18) during the first half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
After the best season of his college career in 2023, expectations in 2024 are even higher for UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III in 2024. White was tabbed as a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation this week.

White appeared on the second-team offense, where he was the only representative from the Group of Five. Jacksonville State offensive lineman Clay Webb and Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson were named to the first team.

In 2023, White received All-America honors from the Associated Press (Third Team), Action Network (First Team), and College Football Network (Second Team). He had 88 catches for a school-record 1,483 yards with seven touchdowns.

The ex-Michigan State spartan is college football's leading returning receiver in 2024. The Rebels kick off their second season under head coach Barry Odom on August 31 at Houston.

