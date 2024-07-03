UNLV Football: Ricky White III Named Preseason All-American By Walter Camp Foundation
After the best season of his college career in 2023, expectations in 2024 are even higher for UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III in 2024. White was tabbed as a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation this week.
White appeared on the second-team offense, where he was the only representative from the Group of Five. Jacksonville State offensive lineman Clay Webb and Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson were named to the first team.
RELATED: Old Dominion LB Jason Henderson Named Preseason All-American By Walter Camp Foundation
In 2023, White received All-America honors from the Associated Press (Third Team), Action Network (First Team), and College Football Network (Second Team). He had 88 catches for a school-record 1,483 yards with seven touchdowns.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Top 2025 QB Target Announces Date For Commitment Decision
The ex-Michigan State spartan is college football's leading returning receiver in 2024. The Rebels kick off their second season under head coach Barry Odom on August 31 at Houston.