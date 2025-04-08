UNLV Named One Of CFB's Most Interesting Teams For 2025
Over the last two years, the UNLV Rebels have been one of the better programs in the Group of Five with an overall record of 20-8 and two appearances in the Mountain West Conference Championship. Barry Odom's staff also led UNLV to a win in the 2024 LA Bowl over Cal and a final ranking of No. 24 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Odom has since left to become the head coach of Purdue, but UNLV has since replaced him with Dan Mullen. Mullen rejoins the coaching world after spending three years at ESPN as a studio analyst and color commentator.
Because of their recent success and their facelift as a program, ESPN's Bill Connelly recently named UNLV as one of the most interesting teams in college football this spring.
"In Dan Mullen, they hired a coach with 103 career wins, all in the SEC, and despite its general newness, Mullen's first UNLV roster will feature double-digit former blue-chippers and 20 power-conference transfers." -- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Following up UNLV's two best seasons in 40 years won't be an easy task. While they did lose roughly 32 players to the transfer portal, they've brought in roughly 35, per 247Sports. 24 of those incoming prospects are from Power Conference schools, including Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea and Michigan quarterback Alex Orji.
First on the agenda however: replacing defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who resigned for personal reasons on Monday.
The Rebels are in the middle of spring practice and are scheduled to open the season on August 30 at Sam Houston.