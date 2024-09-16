Week 4 - Boise State Football vs Portland State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
College football returns to the blue turf this Saturday as the Boise State Broncos host the Portland State Vikings. Spencer Danielson's team have been one of the most successful programs when playing at home of the last several decades. Returning to action after a bye week, the Broncos look to keep that good fortune going and pad their resume further in their search for a College Football Playoff berth,
Here's everything you need to know about the Saturday night matchup.
Portland State Vikings (0-2, 0-1 Big Sky Conference) @ Boise State Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West Conference)
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 6:45 PM PT // 9:45 PM ET
Location: Boise, ID
Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
TV: FS1
Radio: Bronco Radio Network
Portland State's Illness Issues
Portland State's Week Three matchup against South Dakota was cancelled this past weekend after a case of pertussis (whooping cough) spread through a significant portion of the Vikings' team. Boise State released a statement on the situation, saying they are monitoring the situation as their own game against the Vikings gets closer. Will this one even get played?
Jeanty Still Finding The End Zone...A Lot
Star running back Ashton Jeanty has been extremely productive in just two outings, scoring nine touchdowns on the ground. That includes a six-score outing by Jeanty at Georgia Southern in their season opener.
Jeanty is tied with Tennessee's Dylan Sampson for the national lead in that category, despite Sampson playing in three games versus Jeanty's two.
The highly touted NFL Draft prospect has 45 carries for 459 yards through the first two contests.
Broncos Are Pac-12 Bound
The Broncos' days in the Mountain West are now numbered following an announcement this week that Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State will join the Pac-12 for the 2026 season.
"We believe our success in athletic competition shows we are ready for What's Next. We are a national brand, and we do not shy away from that and what that means for us going forward," Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey said earlier this week. "There has been great momentum for Boise State lately – and we strongly believe this next chapter in our history will elevate us even faster for What's Next. We won't ever stop."
More Reading Material from On SI
UNLV Improve College Football Playoff Resume With 23-20 Win Over Kansas
Memphis Football: Tigers Are 3-0 After Upsetting Florida State 20-12
TAKEAWAYS: Florida Atlantic Wins Seventh Straight Shula Bowl
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.