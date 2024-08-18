Week Zero - Montana State @ New Mexico: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Officially the second game featuring an FBS team of the 2024-25 college football season, the New Mexico Lobos host the Montana State Bobcats in what could be a closer game than the casual fan may expect. The Lobos have some new contributors who are expected to step up under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Meanwhile, Montana State have been one of the more impressive FCS programs of the last decade (and prior) and likely won't go back to Bozeman quietly.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Montana State Bobcats (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky) @ New Mexico Lobos (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 4 PM ET/2 PM MT/1 PM PT
Location: University Stadium - Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV: FS1
Storylines
- It's a completely new staff in Albuquerque this season. Former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall was hired this offseason to lead the program after they parted ways with Danny Gonzales. Jason Beck and Nick Howell are in their first seasons as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, respectively. As the Lobos look to craft a new identity for themselves, there are plenty of questions created by those changes, including what the biggest priorities actually are after seven years without a bowl appearance.
- The return of redshirt junior receiver Luke Wysong is much anticipated for the Lobos after he redshirted due to injury last season, seeing extremely limited playing time. Wysong had led the Lobos in both 2022 and 2021 in receptions. The versatile local product should be used heavily again in New Mexico's offense.
- Montana State enter the season ranked #4 in the FCS coaches poll after an 8-4 season in 2023. Brent Vigen has a 32-9 record in three seasons as head coach, with three trips to the FCS playoffs and a berth in the FCS Championship game at the end of the 2021 season. The Bobcats were picked to finish second in the Big Sky Conference in this summer's media poll.