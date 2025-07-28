Which Group of Five Teams Could Host ESPN's College GameDay in 2025?
College football is one of the most unique sports in America. From the traditions, to the culture, and everything in between, it truly makes the sport we love so enjoyable.
One of the sport's most famous traditions is ESPN College GameDay, hosted by the legendary Lee Corso Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler, and more recently, Nick Saban and Pat McAfee.
This decade, there have been six different times that a Group of Five campus has hosted College GameDay. Three of the six came during the Army-Navy game, where the crew showed respect to the incredible rivalry. In 2020, they appeared in Conway, SC to watch Coastal Carolina take on BYU. A few years later, they hosted at App State, as they played Troy. Finally, they went to Harrisonburg, VA, where James Madison took on App State in 2023.
Which school could host College GameDay in 2025?
Liberty at Jacksonville State (Week 2)
Although key matchups such as Oklahoma State at Oregon, Kansas at Missouri, and Illinois at Duke could be intriguing as well, this is the least action-filled week, therefore opening up a spot for the crew to head down to Jacksonville, AL, to watch a matchup that has produced quality matchup in each of the last two seasons.
App State at Boise State (Week 5)
This week is packed with action, with some primetime SEC and Big Ten matchups in LSU at Ole Miss, Auburn at Texas A&M, Ohio State at Washington, Oregon at Penn State, and Alabama at Georgia. Those may be huge matchups, but a sneaky one could be App State and Boise State, considering both teams’ history as premier G5 programs.
UNLV at Boise State (Week 8)
In Week Eight, there could be an intriguing Mountain West matchup with College Football Playoff implications. Other big games include Tennessee at Alabama, SMU at Clemson, and Ole Miss at Georgia, but by that point in the season, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia may already have hosted, leaving an opportunity for Boise to host for the first time since 2010.
Army-Navy Game (at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland)
The most obvious candidate for a GameDay stop is the latest chapter of football's greatest rivalry. Following a season where Army claimed the AAC title (and were subsequently upset by Navy), Navy have high expectations for themselves again and could even sneak into the College Football Playoff if they play their cards right. The eyes of the football world will already be on this December 13 game between service academies, so it makes sense to bring the show here.
A few of these could be a stretch, but it seems like College GameDay always finds a way to make it to a G5 game. As the season gets closer, many more games will be intriguing as a potential host for College GameDay.