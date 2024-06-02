Wyoming Football: FanDuel Odds Say Cowboys Unlikely To Win 7 Games In 2024
The Wyoming Cowboys begin a new era this season following the retirement of former head coach Craig Bohl. UW replaced Bohl with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel this offseason.
In Bohl's final season, the Cowboys finished 9-4 for their highest win total since 1996. Wyoming finished with at-least seven wins in six of Bohl's ten seasons at the helm. Per the odds at one national sportsbook, reaching that mark again will be a significant challenge.
Now on FanDuel, bettors can get -134 odds on Wyoming not reaching the 6.5 win mark. A $100 bet would net a profit of $74.63. Wyoming last failed to win seven games in 2020, however the Cowboys only played six games in a season frequently interrupted by COVID-19. Their last full season with fewer than seven wins was 2018.
On the flip side, FanDuel give +108 odds on Wyoming going over 6.5 wins. A $100 bet nets a profit of $108. Wyoming have failed to win seven games in the first season of three of their last four head coaches.
The Cowboys will begin their 2024 schedule on August 31 at Arizona State.
