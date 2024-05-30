One Sportsbook Gives Boise State, Memphis, Liberty Best G5 Odds For a National Title
In 2024, the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12, with one spot guaranteed for the Group of Five's highest ranked team. Even for the team that earns that bid, actually winning the national championship would be a herculean feat.
For that reason, even the top G5 teams have unfavorable odds from most U.S. sportsbooks, but those same odds would theoretically pay big.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
At FanDuel, as of May 30, the Liberty Flames, Boise State Broncos, and Memphis Tigers all have +50000 odds to win the national championship. A $100 bet would net an exceptional profit of $50,000.
In 2023, Jamey Chadwell's Flames played their first season in Conference USA, won the league, appeared in the Fiesta Bowl, and finished with a 13-1 record. Boise State won the Mountain West Conference at 8-6 after replacing Andy Avalos with Spencer Danielson for their final four games. Memphis went 10-3 under Ryan Silverfield, just missed the AAC Championship game, and beat Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.
RELATED: MAC Football: Northern Illinois, Miami RedHawks Learn Kickoff Times At Notre Dame
All three schools are building off of strong years in 2023 and rosters containing a few names with solid NFL Draft potential, including Boise's Ashton Jeanty, Memphis' Seth Henigan, and Liberty's Kaidon Salter. The question now becomes this: which team maximizes their potential and reaches a spot in the CFP?
Bookmark G5FootballDaily.com for more of college football's most intriguing wagers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.