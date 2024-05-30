RECRUITING: New Mexico Gatorade Player of The Year Visiting UTSA & UTEP in June
At al levels of football, coaching staffs spend the summer months putting in the time to try and build their rosters for future seasons. A big part of that is hosting desires recruits on official visits.
One such recruit, 2025 quarterback/athlete Cam Dyer of Albuquerque, New Mexico's La Cueva High School will take official visits to two G5 schools in Texas in the month of June. Dyer confirmed on social media and to Rivals.com that he will soon visit Scotty Walden's UTEP program (June 10) and Jeff Traylor's UTSA program (June 14). Dyer also his other official visits locked in for Utah and Arizona State.
Per an interview with Rivals' Parker Thune, Dyer has indicated that the Miners and Roadrunners are recruiting him as a quarterback, where as others as an athlete or a defensive back.
Dyer, a three-star prospect (On3) measuring in at 6'4" and 205 pounds, was named the state of New Mexico's Gatorade Player of the Year after leading La Cueva to the state 6A title.
As of May 30, Dyer reportedly has 14 Division I scholarship offers. He threw for over 2400 yards and rushed for over 1300 as a junior in 2023.
Per current rules, NCAA recruits are able to take as many official visits as they please, but can only schedule one per school. Early signing day for 2025 football recruits is December 4, 2024.