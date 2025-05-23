Arkansas State Football Scores Multiple May Transfer Commits
In 2025, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are looking to improve on their best season of the 2020s. Head coach Butch Jones and quarterback Jaylen Raynor led A-State to a record of 8-5 and the program's first bowl win since 2019.
They'll look to accomplish that goal with a crop of transfer players that rose to 33 names this week after five more players committed to continue their college football careers in Jonesboro.
Experienced Middle Tennessee linebacker Devyn Curtis signed with Arkansas State on Tuesday after five seasons in Murfreesboro. With his former team, the Nashville native accumulated 138 tackles ith 6.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also broke up five passes, forced a fumble, and recovered two fumbles. He earned a Freshman All-America nod from College Football Network in 2022.
Gabe Fortson, who also committed on Tuesday, could help shore up the Red Wolves offensive line. The 6'3" 299-pounder was ranked Rivals.com as the No. 5 center in the nation for the class of 2023 who signed with Georgia Tech, then transferred to Tulane prior to the 2024 season. He appeared in one game at Georiga Tech, but did not see the field at Tulane. Gardner-Webb interior line transfer Adam Hickerson can help serve the same purpose.
The Red Wolves also add depth at the tight end position by adding 6'4" 225-pounder Zach Person. Person began his college career at Toledo, but used his redshirt before he saw the field. He then transferred to Division II's Northern Michigan, where he appeared in eight games over two seasons.
On Thursday, Sam Houston State QB Jax Brown announced his commitment to A-State. Brown's time with the Bearkats lasted just a few months after the three-star prospect in the class of 2025 from Pflugerville enrolled in January.
The Red Wolves open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against FCS foe Southeast Missouri.