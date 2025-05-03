Kentucky DL Darrion Henry-Young, Former 4-Star Recruit, Transfers To Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina has a strong week adding from the transfer portal as spring practices wind down across the nation.
Kentucky defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young and West Georgia wide receiver Karmello English both committed to Tim Beck's Chanticleers. Both are former four-star high school recruits.
Henry-Young graduated from Cincinnati's Princeton High School in 2020, where he was the No. 2 overall high school player in the state of Ohio. He signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He spent two seasons in Columbus, appearing in four games for Ohio State with one sack.
At Kentucky, Henry-Young played in 13 games in the period of 2022-2023. He made 11 tackles with three for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He did not appear in a game in 2024 due to injury. UK's roster listed him at 6'4" and 290 pounds.
English is a graduate of Alabama'a Phenix City Central High School. He signed with Michigan out of high school, where he appeared in six games at receiver in 2023. He made one four-yard touchdown catch for the Wolverines. He transferred to West Georgia for the program's first season at the Division I level. He caught 49 passes for 704 yards and two touchdowns last season. He is listed at 6'0" and 182 pounds.
Coastal Carolina begin the 2025 season on August 30 at the University of Virginia. The Chants currently have a total of 23 incoming transfers joining the program for the upcoming campaign.