Louisiana and James Madison Picked as Favorites in Sun Belt Title Race
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, the Sun Belt Conference has released the results of the league's annual Preseason Coaches Poll.
Eight of the league's 14 teams received first-place votes, showcasing how competitive the league truly is at this point in time.
The James Madison Dukes received 11 votes and were predicted to win the league's East Division. Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and 2024 SBC champions Marshall also received one first-place vote apiece from the East.
In the West Division, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns received six first-place votes, as did the Texas State Bobcats. However, Louisiana received 86 total points in the poll, edging out the Bobcats who received 78 ahead of their final year in the league. Texas State accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 earlier this year. Arkansas State and South Alabama also received one first-place vote each.
2025 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL (First-Place Votes)
East Division
1. James Madison – 94 Points (11)
2. Georgia Southern – 76 Points (1)
3. App State – 60 Points
4. Coastal Carolina – 49 Points (1)
5. Old Dominion – 48 Points
6. Marshall – 42 Points (1)
7. Georgia State – 23 Points
West Division
1. Louisiana – 86 Points (6)
2. Texas State – 78 Points (6)
3. Arkansas State – 64 Points (1)
4. South Alabama – 50 Points (1)
5. Southern Miss – 47 Points
6. Troy – 43 Points
7. ULM – 24 Points