News: Southern Miss DB M.J. Daniels Shot and Killed At 21
Southern Miss senior cornerback MJ Daniels was killed Tuesday evening in an off-campus incident. The 21-year-old Daniels was entering his second season with the Golden Eagles after beginning his career with Ole Miss.
The school released a brief statement regarding the tragedy.
“The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus. We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”
Daniels, from Lucedale, Mississippi, played his first season with the Golden Eagles last fall, after transferring the Rebels and in his lone season with the Golden Eagles, he registered 29 tackles in 12 games played and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.
Ole Miss also released a brief statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Daniels’ passing.
“Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of MJ Daniels. Please keep the Daniels family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
After appearing in 16 games over two seasons with the Rebels, Daniels transferred to Southern Miss and became a starter in his first season playing for Will Hall, recording the aforementioned 29 tackles with a career-high of five tackles against Mississippi State and forced two fumbles over the team’s final two games of the season against the Bulldogs and Troy.
Per the AP, three people were arrested Friday and charged with capital murder in relation to the incident.