REPORT: Texas State Informs Sun Belt of Impending Pac-12 Offer
After months of chatter indicating that the Texas State Bobcats will become the eighth football member of the Pac-12 Conference for the 2026-2027 season, it seems as if that has taken another step towards becoming a reality.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that "Texas State officials have informed the Sun Belt that they are expecting an offer from the Pac-12 in the near future."
Thamel clarified that a formal offer from the Pac-12 has yet to be delivered, but it is expected this week. This is, in part due to the fact that per Texas State's agreement with the Sun Belt, the Bobcats' exit fee from the conference will rise from $5 million to $10 million on Tuesday, July 1.
The Pac-12 Conference will need at least eight members with a football program to join by 2026 for status as an FBS member. Oregon State and Washington State remain from the old version of the Pac-12 that saw members depart for the Big Ten (Oregon, Washington, USC UCLA), Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah), and ACC (Cal, Stanford) prior to the 2024 football season.
The Pac-12 has signed agreements with six new members to join after the conclusion of the 2025-2026 academic year: Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, and Gonzaga. Gonzaga does not have a football program.
Texas State have been members of the Sun Belt for the last 12 seasons, collecting a record of 52-94 in that time.
2025 will mark the program's third under the direction of head coach G.J. Kinne, who has collected a record of 8-5 in each of the last two seasons and led the Bobcats to their first two bowl victories in that time. Texas State open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Eastern Michigan.