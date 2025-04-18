South Alabama Signs Former Georgia Tech, Minnesota QB Zach Pyron
Following the loss of starting quarterback Gio Lopez to the transfer portal, Major Applewhite's South Alabama Jaguars will need help under center heading into the 2025 season.
The Jaguars signed a potential solution in that department on Friday in the form of former four-star recruit Zach Pyron. This news comes per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Pyron began his college at Georgia Tech in 2022 after prepping at Alabama's Pinson Valley High School. 247Sports ranked Pyron as the No. 18 quarterback in the class of 2022.
Spening three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, the 6'3" signal caller appeared in 19 games with four starts. He completed 88 passes on 155 attempts for 995 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran 79 times for 271 yards and six touchdowns.
Following the 2024 season, Pyron transferred to the University of Minnesota but has now left the program after five months.
Pyron joins a South Alabama team that has gone 7-6 in each of the last two seasons, including two bowl wins. Applewhite enters his second season as the Jaguars' head coach.