Texas State Football Adds Cal Staffer To Coaching Staff
Texas State is set to add Cal staffer Cole Johnson to the Bobcats staff.
Johnson has spent the past two seasons with the Golden Bears, first as a graduate assistant and in 2024 being promoted to the role of offensive analyst. He’s set to take the same role on GJ Kinne’s staff in San Marcos.
A native of Sulphur, OK, Johnson spent two seasons as a player at North Texas under Seth Littrell, redshirting in 2019 and spending the 2020 season as a reserve. Following the COVID-year, Johnson decided to join the Mean Green staff under Littrell as a student coach, where he spent his final two seasons.
During his time with the Mean Green, Johnson worked with quarterbacks Austin Aune, helping UNT to a Frisco Bowl berth in 2022.
After graduating from UNT with a degree in sports management, Johnson joined Justin Wilcox’s staff at Cal and helped with Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has thrown for 4,712 yards with 30 touchdowns over the past two years.
The Bobcats went 8-5 last year and are coming off a victory in the First Responder Bowl over North Texas.