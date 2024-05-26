TRANSFER PORTAL: James Madison Secures Commitment From Jobi Malary of Portland State
James Madison earned a transfer commitment from the FCS for Bob Chesney's first team at JMU over the weekend. Former Portland State running back Jobi Malary announced his commitment to the Sun Belt squad on Sunday.
RELATED: RECRUITING: Appalachian State Lands 2025 Utah Quarterback
Malary comes to James Madison as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Portland State had the Gresham, Oregon native listed at 5'11" and 225 pounds. He carried 103 times for 676 yards with 12 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
He totaled 1125 yards over the last three seasons with the Vikings. Originally a walk-on, Malary earned a scholarship prior to the 2022 season.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Bet365 Gives Broncos Best G5 Odds To Win National Championship
In 2023, James Madison finished 11-2 and reached their first FBS bowl game. Chesney takes over as head coach after Curt Cignetti was hired by Indiana. The Dukes open the season on August 31 at Charlotte.