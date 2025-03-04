TRANSFER PORTAL: South Alabama Offensive Tackle Jayden Hobson Joins Crimson Tide
In the class of 2023, offensive tackle Jayden Hobson was a three-star prospect from Tuscaloosa's Hillcrest High School. He spent one season at Mississippi State, where he did not see the field, before transferring to South Alabama. Hobson also did not see the field in 2024, parting ways with the team that August.
After mulling an exit from football, Hobson has landed on the 2025 spring roster for the Alabama Crimson Tide, calling himself a tight end for Kalen DeBoer's program on his Instagram page. At 6'5" and 295 pounds, Hobson has the size to find success at either tight end or tackle.
Hobson is one of ten reported players who left South Alabama via the transfer portal this year. The Jaguars' spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 12.
