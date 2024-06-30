TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah Lands Troy Punter Elliot Janish
Former Troy Trojans punter Elliot Janish has announced his next college destination. He verbally committed to the University of Utah on X, along with the statement "See you in Salt Lake!"
RELATED: Arkansas State's Jaylen Raynor Reportedly Impressing At Manning Passing Academy
Janish will have two years of eligibility remaining in Utah. He did not kick in a game for Troy, as the Trojans left punting duties to Robert Cole. Cole is still with the Trojans.
Janish played his freshman season of college football at Langston University in Oklahoma, an NAIA program. There, he averaged 37.8 yards per punt and put eight inside the opponents' 20-yard line. As a sophomore, he averaged 41.5 yards per punt with nine kicks landing inside the 20-yard line.
RELATED: Every Signee in Navy Football's 2024 Recruiting Class
Utah starting punter Jack Bouwmeester has played in all 27 games since the start of the 2022 season. He averaged 45.51 yards per punt in 2023. During his recruitment in late April, Janish posted to X "I’m going to be a complacent punters worst nightmare…..I’m coming for what’s mine."
Utah open up the 2024 football season on August 29 against Southern Utah.