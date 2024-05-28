G5 Football Daily

Troy Football: FanDuel Favors Trojans To Go Over 6.5 Wins In 2024

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Troy Trojans defensive back Damaje Yancey (18) reacts after an interception during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Troy Trojans begin a new era this season with head coach Gerad Parker assuming the head coach position. Prior to Parker's arrival, Troy won back-to-back Sun Belt championships under the direction of Jon Sumrall, who was hired away by Tulane this offseason.

Despite the coaching change, some sportsbooks are looking for the Trojans to be right back in a bowl game in 2024.

For example, FanDuel odds favor Troy going over the 6.5-win mark. FanDuel gives Troy -188 odds to go over that total. A $100 bet on that mark would amount to $153.19 in winnings, with a profit of $53.19.

On the flip side, FanDuel gives Troy +152 odds to go under 6.5 wins. A $100 bet there would win $252, with a profit of $152.

Previously, Troy hit 12 and 11 wins in theirn two seasons under Sumrall. They had three five-win seasons under Chip Lindsey prior to Sumrall's hiring.

The Trojans kick off their 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host Nevada.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

