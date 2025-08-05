ULM Head Football Coach Bryant Vincent To Be School's Interim Athletic Director
Following the sudden resignation of Louisiana-Monroe Athletic Director John Hartwell, the school has announced football head coach Bryant Vincent will assume the role of interim Athletic Director.
Vincent’s appointment is effective immediately, pending approval of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.
“I am grateful to Bryant for stepping up to serve as interim AD. Not only is Bryant a leader, but he builds teams and communities,” said ULM President Dr. Carrie L. Castille. “Bryant has the support of the Associate ADs and will be working closely with them to ensure he can serve both roles and win games. He has already gained the support of this community as a head coach, and I hope that everyone will join me in rallying around him to support ULM Athletics. I have no doubt in Bryant’s ability to serve in both roles with excellence and a winning spirit.”
The move comes following Hartwell’s resignation amid talk ULM Athletics’ budget has been reduced.
Hartwell resigned to “pursue other professional opportunities” and it doesn’t appear he was fired or forced out of his role.
Vincent is entering his second season as Warhawks’ head coach, where he led the program to a 5-7 record – the program’s highest win total since 2019, when former head coach Matt Viator led the team to a 5-7 campaign.