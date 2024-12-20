Recruiting Rundown: Hurricanes Strike Back in Transfer Portal
The Hurricanes outlook for the 2025 is a bit of a question mark at this point as Miami will be tasked with replacing a massive amount of production from the 2024 team.
Offensively, quarterback Cam Ward, tight end Elijah Arroyo, wideouts Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George and several more players will need to be replaced. The defensive side of the ball is a similar story as several of Miami's top defenders are either NFL bound or have entered the transfer portal.
Head coach Mario Cristobal got a jump start on rebuilding next year's team by landing a top-10 recruiting class this year, but now in the midst of transfer portal season, the Hurricanes are turning their attention there.
The first of two players to commit to play in Coral Gables this week was Jacksonville State transfer safety Zechariah Poyser. In 13 appearances for the Gamecocks this season, Poyser racked up 75 total tackles, eight pass deflections and three interceptions. He was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, but still has three years of eligibility remaining due to redshirting in his freshman season.
LSU Tigers transfer wideout CJ Daniels also announced his commitment to the Hurricanes this week. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Daniels spent four seasons with the Liberty Flames before heading to Baton Rouge. In five seasons of college football, the former 3-Star prospect has 148 receptions for over 2,400 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Hurricanes also spent this week scheduling visits with many talented prospects still in the transfer portal. Miami added three visits with three other wide receivers, hoping to potentially find some depth for next year's group.
Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton is expected to be in Coral Gables next week, according to On3.
On top of Singleton, Miami is also expected to host NC State transfer KC Concepcion and Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling as well.
Mikai Gbayor, a transfer linebacker from Nebraska, was in town this week for a visit with the Hurricanes. The talented defender took to social media to share.
As for players already signed and set to arrive on campus, Canes quarterback signee Luke Nickel guided his team to a state championship this week, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns while doing so. Take a look at one of the signal caller's most impressive plays from the win.
Miami signee Malachi Toney was named the Florida High School Player of the Year by MaxPreps. A 5-foot-10, 182 lb. slot target, Toney was nothing short of excellent this season. He helped guide his team to its first ever state championship victory while compiling over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.
Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the Canes look to have begun making progress on the future recruiting classes.
4-Star cornerback in the 2026 class Zyan Gibson announced his final list of four schools this week, including Miami among Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama.
In more 2026 news, the Hurricanes extended an offer to offensive lineman Ben Congdon from Mineral City, Ohio. Standing at 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. as just a junior, Congdon already has over nine division one offers.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
Check out the Miami men's hoops recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.