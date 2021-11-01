If It Feels Like Déjà Vu, Here’s Why

Michigan is now regrouping after a tough loss to Michigan State in preparation for the final four games of the season.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is a polarizing figure. Some fans will support him to the death, while others wish he was gone. Some members of the media worship the ground he walks on, while others criticize him and bring up his shortcomings as often as possible.

Wherever you stand, facts are facts:

Jim Harbaugh is undefeated against Maryland, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern in the Big Ten.

Jim Harbaugh is .500 or worse against Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh is 3-4 against Michigan State and 0-2 against Mel Tucker.

Jim Harbaugh is 1-4 in bowl games.

Jim Harbaugh is 20-21 against Power 5 teams that are at least .500 since 2015.

Jim Harbaugh is 70-23 overall (71%).

Michigan got off to a very impressive 7-0 start this season, but just fell to Michigan State in East Lansing. Losing to a top-ten opponent on their home field is nothing to be ashamed of, but Harbaugh is now 0-9 against top 15 opponents on the road and behind second-year MSU head coach Mel Tucker in the state of Michigan. Those are two troubling facts.

With Michigan now at 7-1, some are saying that everything is fine. Folks will say, "Look at how much better they are this year compared to last year," or, "They can still win out and beat Ohio State and make it to Indianapolis," or, "It's just one game, the season is not lost."

Except for we've seen this movie before. We've seen this movie every year since 2015, actually.

2015

Harbaugh's career began with a loss to Utah on the road. That obviously wasn't what people thought would happen for Michigan's "savior", but the Utes were a quality team and Harbaugh was just getting started.

The Wolverines then rattled off five wins before losing at home against Michigan State during the infamous "trouble with the snap" game.

After the game, players are Harbaugh obviously had to talk about the finish and what should happen moving forward.

"We get another chance against Minnesota to come out and prove we're improving." — punter Blake O'Neill

"We don’t want everybody down. Keep your heads up. Still got a whole season.” — defensive tackle Willie Henry

"We’ve got to take this with a grain of salt, and we have to come back stronger, and that’s what we’re going to do.” — kicker Kenny Allen

"We’re going to put steel in our spine. They played really well, played winning football, competed like maniacs, both teams did. It was a heck of a game. Played winning football. Didn’t get the result. Welcome to football. Move forward.” — Jim Harbaugh

Michigan went on to win all of its remaining games except for the regular season finale against Ohio State. The wins even included its bowl game against Florida in the Citrus Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh went 10-3 in his first season at U-M with a bowl win. There were no trends yet and things seemed to be on an upward trajectory. Sure, the losses to rivals MSU and OSU stung, but everyone paying attention was pretty impressed with year No. 1.

2016

Things continued to trend up in 2016 as Harbaugh and the Wolverines got off to a glorious 9-0 start. Unfortunately, Michigan had to travel to Kinnick Stadium in mid-November and fell to Iowa on a last-second field goal.

After the game, quarterback Wilton Speight and tight end Jake Butt spoke about the heartbreaking loss.

"We were treating every week like a championship week and that was ultimately the goal, to get to finish the season undefeated. Everything is still right there for us. We’ve just got to handle our business in the regular season and let it play out." — quarterback Wilton Speight

"We just have to look in the mirror and look at the film and become better because of this." — tight end Jake Butt

Michigan defeated Indiana the following week, but then fell to Ohio State in Columbus in double overtime in the infamous "JT was short" game in what many describe as a turning point for Harbaugh and Michigan football. Michigan then lost to Florida State by one point in the Orange Bowl.

The Wolverines finished the 2016 season losing three of its last four games after being so close to greatness throughout much of the year. Harbaugh's approval rating was still quite high, but an 0-2 start against OSU and some slight crumbling down the stretch certainly created some negative buzz during the offseason for the first time.

2017

Jim Harbaugh started strong again in 2017 with four wins out of the gate, including a marquee, season-opening win against Florida in the Advocare Classic. But then No. 7 Michigan fell to an unranked Michigan State team in a heavy rain in Ann Arbor and some doubts started to sprout. After the loss, we heard more words from Harbaugh, only now they started to feel like lip service and people were starting to notice the struggles against the rivals, even several weeks ahead of the matchup with Ohio State.

"We're bowing our necks, getting ready for the next game. The record is what the record is. Well aware of what the record is against Michigan State and against Ohio State. We're 1-4. The record against all other opponents is 23-3. We want to win those games. We want to win every game we play. We want to win them all. Most importantly, we want to win our next game." — Jim Harbaugh

It was just year three, but people were starting to realize that Harbaugh and Michigan were coming up short when it mattered most. Edward Pevos of MLive penned a story titled, "Is Jim Harbaugh a good fit at Michigan?" and included this introductory paragraph:

Is Jim Harbaugh the right head coach for the University of Michigan? Many frustrated fans are questioning that one day after the team's shocking 14-10 upset loss to Michigan State. Will Harbaugh ever beat MSU and Ohio State consistently? This is what UM fans are saying as they try to cope with the big defeat at the hands of their inner state rivals.

The Wolverines beat Indiana the following week, but then got drilled 42-13 by Penn State in Happy Valley — another huge road loss against a good team. Then U-M rattled off three more wins against Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland. Those victories were followed by a road loss in Wisconsin, then another home loss against Ohio State and finally another bowl loss to a mediocre South Carolina team.

The Wolverines finished the season 8-5 with wins against Florida, Cincinnati, Air Force, Purdue, Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland. A trend was definitely starting to develop as U-M beat up on inferior opponents, lost to the best teams on its schedule, came up short against its two main rivals and then had to limp into the offseason.

This is really where people started to notice that Michigan struggled when it mattered most. Harbaugh was developing a reputation at Michigan and it wasn't a good one.

2018

Harbaugh's fourth season began with a road loss at Notre Dame. Another solid team on the road, another ding. After the 24-17 loss in South Bend, Harbaugh went back to the script.

"It’s not the end. It’s the beginning for us. Onward. Just good old-fashioned resolve. There’s more we can do. This can be a very good football team. We have confidence in it." — Jim Harbaugh

This was after some pretty big changes, too. Transfer quarterback Shea Patterson was now at the helm of the offense and it was viewed as a very big deal during the offseason. However, after the loss, things really started to feel like Groundhog's Day.

Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press had this to say about the season opener when so many people expected big things from the Wolverines.

For all the talk about Michigan’s “new” offense under quarterback Shea Patterson, it looked awfully familiar and weak. And once again, Michigan couldn’t beat a ranked team on the road. Stop me if that sounds like a broken record — that's 17 straight road losses against ranked opponents. This, obviously, is on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. His preparation failed. His changes have yet to work. And Michigan isn't new and improved.

That quote is from the season opener in 2018 and Seidel used the term "broken record" to describe how Michigan plays against good teams on the road, Harbaugh's preparation and how U-M is supposed to be new and improved. Wow.

To Harbaugh and Michigan's credit, they did rattle off 10 wins in a row after the loss to the Irish. The streak included a home win against No. 15 Wisconsin, a road win against Michigan State in East Lansing and another home victory against No. 14 Penn State. Those are certainly feathers in the cap, but not worth all that much given the ending of the season. Because we all know how things played out down the stretch.

The Wolverines gave up 62 points to Ohio State in a very lopsided loss and then got thumped 41-15 by Florida in the Peach Bowl giving Michigan a 10-3 record for the season. This is probably Harbaugh's best season at U-M, but it still ended with two losses and moved the mark to 0-4 against the Buckeyes.

2019

Two seasons ago is when serious doubts showed up. Long time Michigan assistant Greg Mattison and up-and-comer Al Washington both left to take jobs at Ohio State ahead of the season. Harbaugh's personal friend and highly-paid offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton also departed. Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis to modernize the offense, which had a lot of people excited.

When the season finally started, Michigan didn't quite get off to the strongest of starts against Middle Tennessee and Army, but moved to 2-0. The Wolverines then had a bye week to prepare for a road game in Madison. Despite the extra week of preparation, Michigan got destroyed by Wisconsin. The Badgers were up 28-0 at the half and pushed the lead to 35 before U-M even got on the scoreboard.

After the historic drubbing, Harbaugh once again said the same things he had to say in previous years.

"We’ll come back and got a lot to fix. I could go into all the details, but every single detail is saved for the team. I won’t talk about it. We already have as a coaching staff and I’m confident that we’ll rally and get that done. The only way I know is to go back to work and dedicate yourself to improvement and fixing. It's a gut check, for sure. You go back to work." — Jim Harbaugh

Players also had plenty to say about getting back to the drawing board.

"Just build. We’ve got to grow, learn from it, get better from what happened this past week. We can’t do the same thing over; can’t let the same things beat you twice.” — wide receiver Ronnie Bell

"We've got a lot more football left, and as we all know, one game doesn't define a season in college football. We've got a lot to look forward to. I told everybody to keep their heads up. We've still got a great team and we've got trust in one another. We've just got to keep pushing." — safety Josh Metellus

“We had our first Big Ten game, and we lose it. So, now we have our backs to the wall and we've got to fight to get out of this position we're in, and we'll do it. I'm confident. We'll be fine." — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports introduced his story by saying, "A Big Ten title? Think again. Michigan struggles once more when facing a team of substance."

At this point, teams of substance had truly become a problem for Harbaugh and Michigan.

Wall Street Journal columnist and Wisconsin grad Jason Gay titled his story, "Wisconsin Beats Michigan, Earth is Safe, and Please Keep Jim Harbaugh" as people started mentioning moving on from Harbaugh. Opponents rejoicing due to Harbaugh staying at Michigan would start to become more and more common after losses like the one to Wisconsin.

Andrew Holleran of The Spun said, "A Michigan team in Year 5 of the Jim Harbaugh era simply can’t lose a game in this fashion. Beating Wisconsin on the road isn’t easy – no Wolverines coach has done it since Lloyd Carr – but you can’t go down like this."

And even though it was just the third game of the season, Anthony Broome of Maize N Brew (now at The Wolverine) titled his story, "The Jim Harbaugh Era At Michigan Has Become Indefensible".

The Jim Harbaugh Era is indefensible. In week three. In 2019.

After the loss in Madison, Michigan won three in a row against Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois, before losing in Happy Valley (good team, on the road). The Wolverines then did notch a very nice win against No. 8 Notre Dame in impressive fashion, followed by wins over Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.

So at that point, the Wolverines were 9-2. The record looked nice, but again, the losses were to the two best teams on the schedule. The big win over Notre Dame and the beatdown of MSU in Mark Dantonio's last season were definitely noteworthy, but basically stuck to the narrative. A 29-point loss at the hands of Ohio State in Ann Arbor, followed by a bowl loss against Alabama capped the season.

Michigan finished the season 9-4 with losses to Wisconsin and Penn State on the road, Ohio State at home and against Alabama in the bowl game. There is the win against the Irish in there, but again — Michigan's campaign was summed up by beating inferior teams, losing on the road and against comparable or better teams and negative noise heading into the offseason.

2020

Obviously 2020 was a crazy year for everyone, in every way. College football certainly wasn't a priority for many people, but Michigan still played six games. Even if you don't focus on the overall 2-4 record because of how irregular everything was, the documented trend was still present.

Michigan got off to a 1-0 start in primetime with a nice win over Minnesota in Minneapolis. Quarterback Joe Milton looked like the real deal and U-M rolled into week two as a 21-point favorite over Michigan State and Mel Tucker, who was in his first year at MSU.

Unfortunately for Michigan, Tucker and the Spartans didn't get the memo.

Michigan State took it to Michigan and beat the Wolverines 27-24 in The Big House. Most people see it as the lowest point of Jim Harbaugh's tenure.

Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press wrote, "U-M, favored by over three touchdowns, lost to its bitter in-state rival Saturday afternoon in what was the worst loss of the Jim Harbaugh era.

"And it also puts a harsh spotlight on Harbaugh, now in his sixth season in Ann Arbor. He is now a combined 3-8 against his two biggest rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State, with three excruciating losses to the Spartans, two of which one could legitimately argue he was out-coached in. After going 20-6 in his first two seasons with a bevy of veteran talent, he has compiled a 28-13 record. This season's team is stocked with players that Harbaugh and his staff recruited."

The record against rivals is now front and center and the term "out-coached" has become much more prevalent. The local and national media had become fully aware of what routinely happens in Ann Arbor.

For the sixth year in a row, Michigan got off to a solid start, lost a game against either a team of substance or a rival and was forced to speak in generalities about changing things and doing better.

"The team is going to own this. We've got to own the loss and come back and find out where we can improve. This is a high-character team, and I believe they’ll do just that. Each person looking at themselves, player, coach, all of us and strive to be a lot better. Try to find the places that we can make improvements. I think we forge on.” — Jim Harbaugh

After those words, Michigan lost to Indiana for the first time in 33 years, to Wisconsin in The Big House by 38 points and to an 0-5 Penn State team in Ann Arbor. The only other win was a triple overtime win against Rutgers. The final three games of the season were cancelled due to COVID.

After last year, many more people were talking about Jim Harbaugh being done at Michigan, including myself. Instead, he got a contract extension. His salary was cut in half and his buyout was dramatically lowered, but he signed a new contract to remain at Michigan.

2021

And so now here we are. Michigan got off to a 7-0 start and had the big, marquee, top-ten matchup against Michigan State in East Lansing over the weekend. Jim Harbaugh had a prime opportunity to change the narrative and get an absolutely necessary win. Harbaugh and Michigan COULD NOT lose to the Spartans again.

And then they did.

Now, Harbaugh is back below .500 against the Spartans at 3-4 and is 0-2 against Mel Tucker. After the game on Saturday, we heard more of what we've been hearing for six years. This time it didn't come from Harbaugh, as he only spoke a total of 157 words for about four minutes after the game. The players, however, took the mic and delivered a familiar message.

“I think we’re still in contention. We still have all of our goals in front of us. It’s a tough loss, but one I think we can bounce back from.” — linebacker Aidan Hutchinson

"We’ve got to be able to bounce back and we can’t let this game define our season. Obviously this is a big game and we're going to, like, not think about it. This one stings, but we have to respond and our back is against the wall now." — quarterback Cade McNamara

"A lot of people are going to hop off the bandwagon, and this season is not over — not even close. [Coach Harbaugh said] to stick together. It's a gut punch. So stick together, grow from it. The season's not over." — center Andrew Vastardis

"We've just got to come back, learn from it, add fuel to the fire and keep pushing. We're just going to use that as more fuel going forward. The season's not over — not nearly over — so we just have to keep rolling." — linebacker David Ojabo

So now Michigan is 7-1 with a very winnable home game against Indiana coming up. Then a road test against Penn State, a road test against Maryland, followed by a home game against Ohio State and then a bowl game. How do you think that's all going to go?

I don't blame the players or even Jim Harbaugh for saying what they've been saying for 6+ seasons. After a loss, there's not much else you can say. The words aren't the issue. The pattern is the issue. The point of this article is not to call out what the players or coaches have done in preparation for games or what they've said after losses. The point is to draw attention to the fact that everyone has to do it — year after year after year.

Since 2015, the script is basically the same — Solid starts. A loss to good a team and/or a rival. Messages about sticking together, getting better, moving forward and improving. A few more meaningless wins. A loss to Ohio State and then a bowl loss. The player names change, the assistant coaches come and go, the opponents responsible for the quotes switch up a little and the calendar flips over from year to year, but one thing remains constant...

Jim Harbaugh.