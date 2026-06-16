3-Star California D-Lineman Lemani Fehoko Joins Gophers' 2027 Class

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are up to 30 commitments in their 2027 high school recruiting class. The latest to pledge is three-star California defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko, who chose Minnesota over a handful of other power-four offers.

Fehoko, listed at 6'1" and 275 pounds, is a rising senior at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, CA. He held offers from Tennessee, Washington, Michigan State, Cal, Duke, and several other prominent programs, but he chose the Gophers because of the culture he experienced on multiple recent visits to Minneapolis.

Minnesota offered Fehoko in late January, and he was on campus for the first time on an unofficial visit in April. He then had his official visit as part of the Gophers' second Summer Splash event this past weekend, which was followed by his commitment on Monday.

The Gophers previously landed recent commitments from Summer Splash visitors Wyatt Wilber (a Tennessee linebacker) and Jyden German (a Florida defensive back).

Fehoko has the size and athleticism to develop into a nice piece for the Gophers on their defensive line. He's coming off a junior season with 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Defensive line coach C.J. Robbins and the Gophers have four D-linemen committed in this class. Fehoko joins Wayzata's Eli Diane, Edina's Gage Geyer, and another California native in Cameron Saunders from San Jose.

The Gophers' 2027 class is currently ranked tenth in the Big Ten and 23rd in the country by 247 Sports. What they might lack in true high-end talent, they're making up for in volume. The class consists of four four-star recruits (TE Brooks Bakko, TE Drake Mikkelsen, Diane, and LB Tate Wallace) and 26 three-star recruits.

Three-star 2027 (San Mateo, CA) DT Lemani Fekoho (@LemaniFehoko) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, he chose the Gophers over notable top offers from Tennessee, Washington and Michigan State. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/HZ7vosakyB — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 16, 2026

Current 2027 commits (30 players)