Blue-Gold Game: Live Chat - Updates - Analysis
Notre Dame is set to play its annual Blue-Gold Game, which is our first chance to see the 2021 version of the Fighting Irish. Below you'll find information about how to watch the game, and once the game starts this is where you'll find any news and updates from the stadium, and you'll find all of my analysis of what I'm seeing from the pressbox.
How To Watch The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Date: Saturday, May 1
Time: 12:30 PM ET
Where To Watch: Peacock (Click on the link to get free access)
The Blue-Gold Game will be free for anyone that wants to watch the game. You must create a Peacock account, but it's free to do so in order to watch the Blue-Gold Game. If you have Xfinity or Cox simply sign in with your accounts to those services and you will have access to Peacock's premium services, but those are not needed to watch the Blue-Gold Game
