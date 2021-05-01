Blue-Gold Game: Live Chat - Updates - Analysis

Notre Dame is set to play its annual Blue-Gold Game, which is our first chance to see the 2021 version of the Fighting Irish. Below you'll find information about how to watch the game, and once the game starts this is where you'll find any news and updates from the stadium, and you'll find all of my analysis of what I'm seeing from the pressbox.

How To Watch The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

Date: Saturday, May 1

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Where To Watch: Peacock (Click on the link to get free access)

The Blue-Gold Game will be free for anyone that wants to watch the game. You must create a Peacock account, but it's free to do so in order to watch the Blue-Gold Game. If you have Xfinity or Cox simply sign in with your accounts to those services and you will have access to Peacock's premium services, but those are not needed to watch the Blue-Gold Game

Related Notre Dame Content

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 1

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 2

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 3

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 4

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 5

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 6

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 7

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 8

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 9

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 10

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 11

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 12

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 13

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 14

Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Spring Injury Status

Tommy Rees Is Hitting All The Right Notes

Brian Kelly Seems To Be Making Moves To Create A More Dynamic Scoring Offense

Brian Kelly Talks Quarterback Battle, Tyler Buchner's Emergence

Notre Dame's Drew Pyne Is The Ultimate Point Guard Quarterback

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Continues To Impress, Surprise Irish Coaches

Is Notre Dame Going Through A Real Quarterback Battle?

Notre Dame's Offense Is Loaded With Talented Skill Players

Notre Dame's 2018 Wide Receiver Class Is Now The Key To An Explosive Irish Offense

Notre Dame Offensive Line Shuffle Makes Sense Right Now, But Concerns Persist

Notre Dame's Offensive Line Is Still A Work In Progress

Notre Dame Defense Is Showing Aggressive Flexibility In Early Spring Practices

Notre Dame Defense Already Looking Different

Justin Ademilola Doesn't Plan On Being Overlooked Anymore

TaRiq Bracy And Consistency Being Used Together Is A Great Sign For Notre Dame

Shayne Simon Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Notre Dame Scheme Change

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter