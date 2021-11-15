Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton Unlikely To Return In The Regular Season

    According to Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, the Irish will be without Kyle Hamilton for the remainder of the 2021 regular season
    Author:

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton almost certainly won’t return before the end of the regular season, based on comments made by head coach Brian Kelly.

    During his Monday press conference, Kelly said that Hamilton, a junior, has an injury that “generally” takes six weeks to heal.

    Hamilton hurt his knee against USC on Oct. 23. Following that timeline, Hamilton wouldn’t be able to return until Dec.4. Notre Dame’s last regular-season game is against Stanford in Palo Alto on Nov. 27. The Irish (9-1) play Georgia Tech (3-7) at 2:30 PM EST at Notre Dame on Saturday.

    Kelly’s answer, when asked if Hamilton was finished for the regular season, indicated that he didn’t expect him to return. Hamilton was a mid-season Associated Press All-American. He has three interceptions, and he’s projected to be a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

    “Well, six weeks would take him through the regular season,” Kelly said. “And, then ... we’d have to see where we are with the College Football Playoff and bowls games. Things like that.”

    Kelly shed some light on Hamilton’s injury for the first time since it happened. Kelly said it was a “fat pad impingement” around his knee.

    “I’m not a doctor so I don’t want to give too much information,” Kelly said. “But it’s the connective fiber and tissue around the joint and in the knee that gets pinched or pulled and that’s the issue. It just has to heal it takes time.”

    Kelly said there was no structural damage with the knee and that his meniscus “was no longer affected. This is more about healing around the knee.”

    DJ Brown, a senior, has started at safety in Hamilton's place. Against Virginia last week, Ramon Henderson moved from cornerback to safety. Henderson had an interception. 

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Read More

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton Unlikely To Return In The Regular Season

    49 seconds ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

    3 hours ago
    Jerry Tillery
    Football

    Notre Dame To Face Old Nemesis In Latest Bowl Projections

    6 hours ago
    Baylor - Oklahoma
    Football

    College Football Roundup: More Chaos In Week Eleven

    8 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia, College Football Playoff Picture

    10 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Has A Clear College Football Playoff Path

    20 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Offense In The Win Over Virginia

    23 hours ago
    NaNa Osafo-Mensah
    Football

    Notre Dame Jumps To No. 6 In Latest Associated Press Poll

    Nov 14, 2021