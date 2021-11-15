Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton Unlikely To Return In The Regular Season

According to Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, the Irish will be without Kyle Hamilton for the remainder of the 2021 regular season

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton almost certainly won’t return before the end of the regular season, based on comments made by head coach Brian Kelly.

During his Monday press conference, Kelly said that Hamilton, a junior, has an injury that “generally” takes six weeks to heal.

Hamilton hurt his knee against USC on Oct. 23. Following that timeline, Hamilton wouldn’t be able to return until Dec.4. Notre Dame’s last regular-season game is against Stanford in Palo Alto on Nov. 27. The Irish (9-1) play Georgia Tech (3-7) at 2:30 PM EST at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Kelly’s answer, when asked if Hamilton was finished for the regular season, indicated that he didn’t expect him to return. Hamilton was a mid-season Associated Press All-American. He has three interceptions, and he’s projected to be a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

“Well, six weeks would take him through the regular season,” Kelly said. “And, then ... we’d have to see where we are with the College Football Playoff and bowls games. Things like that.”

Kelly shed some light on Hamilton’s injury for the first time since it happened. Kelly said it was a “fat pad impingement” around his knee.

“I’m not a doctor so I don’t want to give too much information,” Kelly said. “But it’s the connective fiber and tissue around the joint and in the knee that gets pinched or pulled and that’s the issue. It just has to heal it takes time.”

Kelly said there was no structural damage with the knee and that his meniscus “was no longer affected. This is more about healing around the knee.”

DJ Brown, a senior, has started at safety in Hamilton's place. Against Virginia last week, Ramon Henderson moved from cornerback to safety. Henderson had an interception.

