SI All-American Football Candidates in Maryland

Twenty-eight high school football players from the state of Maryland are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

The 28 student-athletes from Maryland represent the tenth-most from a single state behind Florida (142), Texas (129), Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), and Michigan (30).

The Maryland honorees are:

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees have verbally committed to or are considering the University of Maryland and other Power 5 schools in the Chesapeake and Mid-Atlantic region as their college choice, head to:

“The DMV -- D.C., Maryland and Virginia -- puts an exclamation point on how bountiful the region has become. In all, nearly 70 players from the area are SI All-American candidates,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. “It features elite prospects and major volume. The DMV is now a must-recruit area for playoff-caliber college programs -- a point illustrated by the fact LSU, which is a school you’d think just needs to focus on its backyard and Texas, is now putting notable time and effort here.”

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.