Chandler Jones Becomes Arizona Cardinals' Franchise Leader in Sacks

Former Syracuse star Chandler Jones recorded a sack late in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That sack moved into first place in the Cardinals record book for most sacks in franchise history. The record was previously held by Freddie Joe Nunn, who played for the Cards from 1985 to 1993. He held the record with 66.5 sacks, while Jones now has 67 with Arizona to break it.

Adding in his time with the New England Patriots, Jones is now up to 103 career sacks for his career.

Jones reportedly requested a trade over the summer. Still, he was present throughout training camp and did not appear to be a distraction. In fact, he tied the NFL record for most sacks in a game with five during Arizona's week one win.

Jones has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league in 2012. He had 97 sacks during his career entering the 2021 season, and has hit double digits in six of his nine seasons. Jones only had one last year due to an injury that forced him to miss the last 11 games.

A runner up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19 sacks, Jones was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After winning a Super Bowl with the Pats, he was traded to the Cardinals prior to the 2016 season.

Jones played for Syracuse from 2009-2011. He recorded 147 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception during his three seasons with the Orange.

