Players to Watch: Syracuse at NC State

With a 5-5 record this season, the Syracuse Orange play NC State in Raleigh on Saturday. The game could potentially give Syracuse the magic number of wins they need to become bowl eligible, or it could make it come down to the regular season finale against Pitt.

Here are players to watch for this matchup that will have a significant impact on the game.

NC STATE

QB Devin Leary: The redshirt sophomore quarterback may not be in the Heisman race but his play on the field has been stellar this season. Coming off a fractured fibula last year, Leary has been nothing short of electric through the air, with nearly 3,000 yards passing. Leary currently sits 7th in the nation for passing touchdowns (29) and has limited his mistakes all season long with only five interceptions. Syracuse is facing arguably their toughest test at the QB position this season. With bowl game eligibility on the line for the Orange, the game may come down to whether their secondary can keep up with this lethal passing attack.

LB Drake Thomas: The Swiss army knife of a defender can do anything for the Wolfpack. Not only does the sophomore linebacker lead the team in tackles (82 total), but he also leads the team in sacks (4), and interceptions (2). Thomas has been a game-wrecker all season long for this top 25 ranked defense (329.9 yds allowed per game). The Orange is going to have to establish the run in order to have a chance in this game. However, with Thomas lurking on all four downs, that task may be an uphill climb.

S Tanner Ingle: After a hamstring injury hampered Ingle for much of the 2020 season, the junior safety has quietly had a productive bounce-back season. The junior out of Orlando, Florida sits second on the team in tackles (69 total) and has been a force in the secondary. The Orange will have to get Ingle off his island in the secondary if they want to open up the passing game.

SYRACUSE

RB Sean Tucker: Tucker had his first game under 100 yards rushing last week (95 yds) since week two versus Rutgers (54 yds). Despite an off week by the entire offense, productivity runs through the Doak Walker Award semifinalist. Tucker will have his work cut out for him on Saturday facing the 10th ranked run defense in the Wolfpack (102.1 yds allowed). The Orange is going to have to rely on Tucker to carry the load for the offense if they expect to maintain pace with this stout NC State team.

CB Garrett Williams: The freshman phenom has been electric in the secondary all season for the Orange defense. However, after the team got dismantled by Louisville last week, the secondary in particular is looking to bounce back. Williams, alongside Duce Chestnut, will have arguably the most crucial task on the day for the Orange: keeping the Wolfpack's three talented receivers in check. Even with his eight passes deflected on the year, Williams is still searching for his first interception this season. Facing a pass-heavy offense in NC State may be an opportunity to get just that on Saturday.

LB Marlowe Wax: Continuing with the freshman trend on the defensive side of the ball, Wax has been an intricate part of this Syracuse defense. From his linebacker position, Wax has not only been able to disrupt the run game but also has been able to get after the quarterback (6 sacks). In order for the Orange defense to keep up with QB Devin Leary, Wax will have to be a force on the line of scrimmage to get Leary uncomfortable within the pocket.