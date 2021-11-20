Sean Tucker Sets Syracuse Single Season Rushing Record

Sean Tucker entered Saturday's game at NC State just 10 yards shy of tying Syracuse football's single season rushing record, which has been held by Joe Morris since 1979. Tucker needed just 11 to break the record. He did just that in the first half against the Wolfpack to become the Orange's single season rushing record holder, breaking the 42 year old mark. Safe to say Tucker is pleased with this development.

Here is the record breaking run:

Morris rushed for 1,372 yards in 11 games in 1979. Tucker eclipsed that mark in as many games. That record stood for decades despite talented running backs coming through the program during that span.

Tucker burst onto the scene as true freshman in the 2020 season. When Syracuse's top two backs (Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard) opted out due to the pandemic, Tucker become the second running back for the season opener. Starter Jawhar Jordan suffered a season ending injury in the third game, which paves the way for Tucker's emergence. He ran for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 in what was one of the better true freshman campaigns in program history.

Now the featured back, Tucker served notice that the 2020 season was no fluke as he ran for 181 yards in the season opener, and he was just getting started. He ran for seven straight 100 yards game during the season, a Syracuse record. He had eight 100 yards games in total entering the matchup against NC State, also a Syracuse single season record.

The strong season has garnered national recognition, even earning him mention as a potential Heisman contender at different points. Tucker is also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker (college football's best running back) and Maxwell (college football's best player) Awards. He led the nation in rushing for a few weeks and has been in the top three most of the year. Tucker also entered week 11 leading the nation in yards from scrimmage.