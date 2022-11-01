Skip to main content

Syracuse Ranked in Top 20 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Orange was slightly higher than in the traditional polls.

The College Football Playoff Committee released its first rankings of the year on Tuesday, and Syracuse came in ranked 20th in the country. That is slightly higher than in the Coaches and AP Polls, both of which had the Orange ranked 22nd. 

Teams Syracuse has faced this season in the rankings include Clemson (4) and NC State (22). The Orange also also faces Wake Forest later this season, which came in at 21st.

Syracuse was as high as 14th earlier this season after an unexpected 6-0 start. Most projected the Orange as a 4-8 or 5-7 team in 2022, especially given what looked to be a very difficult schedule on paper. Syracuse started with a blowout win over a Louisville team that just dominated then #10 Wake Forest this past weekend. Wins over UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State followed before losses the last two weeks against two of the most talented teams on its schedule.

The Orange is still 3-1 in the ACC and in second place in the Atlantic Division. If Syracuse wins out, it will have an argument to be in the ACC's major bowl game assuming Clemson makes the College Football Playoff. First, Syracuse must win at Pittsburgh on Saturday to keep that conversation going.

