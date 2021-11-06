Why This Bye Week Is So Important For Syracuse Football

As the season gets shorter, the days get longer. This sort of daylight saving’s reference can attest to the much needed rest of the Syracuse football team.

A bye week this late in the season proves to be necessary for the Orange. With only three games left in the regular season, the Orange are one game away from bowl eligibility. However, winning that one game may be the most difficult feat of the season.

After three close heartbreaking losses in ACC play to Florida State, Wake Forest, and Clemson, the Orange have now turned things around winning two straight. The wins come against Virginia Tech and Boston College making the Orange 2-3 in conference play. The play of Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker is taking the Orange to new heights after the abysmal 1-10 season last year. The duo is known as one of the nations most fierce rushing attacks however with the amount of touches each has had this season… they are certainly entitled to some rest. Tucker leads the nation in rushing yards while the Syracuse offense is fifth in rushing yards per game and third in rushing touchdowns.

The load carried by Shrader and Tucker deserves a bye week… maybe two. The 613 plays on offense this season demonstrates where and who the Orange want to get the ball to. Tucker’s 201 rushing attempts and Shrader’s 120 rushing attempts account for 321 plays this season. Those 321 combined rushing attempts are more than 20 teams total rushing attempts.

More than half of the plays on offense are on the ground to one of these two players. Whenever a team has players of the caliber of Tucker and Shrader, it is easy to rely on them. However, taking a step back and making sure the duo gets to the bye week healthy makes the Orange bowl hopes more realistic.

Aiding the dynamic rushing attack is the play of the offensive line. The line has had several injuries this season, with players moving in and out of the lineup on a weekly basis. Chris Bleich, Airon Servais, Dakota Davis, Darius Tisdale and Carlos Vettorello have all missed time due to injury.

After a record day on the ground of 207 yards on 26 carries against Boston College, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers took Tucker out with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The decision to pull Tucker proved how much the team and fans value his longevity for the rest of the season.

The Syracuse defense deserves a needed rest too. Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has battled with injuries missing both Virginia Tech and UAlbany this season. The secondary made up for his absence in those two games as the Orange won both matchups. Ja'Had Carter has missed time. McKinley Williams missed games at the start of the season.

The battered and bruised defense of the Orange have been consistent with their physical style of play all season. The 33 sacks the Orange have this season leads the ACC and is tied for first in the NCAA with Houston and Nevada. The presence made by this Orange defense is leaving a lasting impression on teams as bowl conversation intensifies.

Syracuse’s upcoming opponents being Louisville, NC State, and Pitt will make for an interesting finish on the season. Two of the Orange's final three games are on the road. Both NC State and Pitt are 6-2 this season, just on the outside of the top 25. The two teams rank towards the top of the ACC and have punched their ticket into a bowl game already this year. An emphasis on rest and taking each game one at a time is necessary this bye week. All the Orange need is one win to make a bowl game but they will have a chance to win all three if they can get healthy.