Chris Reed Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2022 wide receiver Chris Reed has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse. The 6-2, 190 pounder, who stars for Wekiva High School in Florida and committed to Utah in early October, will visit the weekend of December 3rd, he told AllSyracuse.com.

"I just want to see how exciting the environment is going to be," Reed said. "What the atmosphere is like and how nice the facility is."

In addition to his Syracuse visit, Reed has also locked in an official to Utah for the weekend of November 19th. He says after that visit he will set up an official to Florida A&M.

Reed was offered by Syracuse earlier this week, less than one month after verbally committing to the Utes.

"I think it was after my first or second game," Reed said. "My first game I went off for four touchdowns and 150 yards. That's when everybody started talking to me and my face was getting out there. That's when (Syracuse wide receivers) coach (Terrence) Samuels was talking to me. We were talking for a little while and then he started talking to my coach some more. After Utah offered me, he started talking to my coach. That's when we were getting to know each other. Starting to bond. He came down to Florida to see me practice. He watched me practice and said he liked my hands, route running, all that. After practice, he gave me an offer.

"It meant a lot to me. I'm finally getting the recognition I was supposed to get. Everything happens for a reason. Even though I'm being recruited late, I was just happy. Thank God for every blessing I get."