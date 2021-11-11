Syracuse Basketball Checks in at No. 14 in SI All-American's 2022 Class Rankings
Syracuse basketball's five man 2022 class is one of the best in the nation. Director of Basketball Recruiting for SI All-American Jason Jordan put out the top 25 classes for the 2022 cycle, updated for the early signing period, and Syracuse comes in ranked 14th. Syracuse's class includes point guard Quadir Copeland, shooting guard Justin Taylor, forward Chris Bunch, forward Maliq Brown and center Peter Carey. Bunch, Copeland and Taylor have already signed, while Brown is expected to on Friday. Carey will also sign during the early period, but which day is to be determined as he is waiting for details from his school.
The class also ranks fourth in the ACC, with Duke (1st), North Carolina (9th) and Virginia (11th) coming in ahead of the Orange. Here is the full ranking.
1. Duke
Key Commits: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski.
2. Arkansas
Key Commits: Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion.
3. Alabama
Key Commits: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen.
4. Kansas
Key Commits: MJ Rice, Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ijiofor.
5. Kentucky
Key Commits: Skyy Clark, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston.
6. USC
Key Commits: Kijani Wright, Vince Iwuchukwu, Oziyah Sellers, Tre White.
7. Ohio State
Key Commits: Bowen Hardman, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton.
8. UCLA
Key Commits: Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews.
9. North Carolina
Key Commits: Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver.
10. Michigan
Key Commits: Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, Jett Howard.
11. Virginia
Key Commits: Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Isaac McNeely, Isaac Traudt.
12. Villanova
Key Commits: Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore, Brendan Hausen.
13. Houston
Key Commits: Emanuel Sharp, Terrance Arceneaux, Jarace Walker.
14. Syracuse
Key Commits: Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch.
15. Indiana
Key Commits: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks.
16. Baylor
Key Commits: Keyonte George, Dillon Hunter, Joshua Ojianwuna.
17. LSU
Key Commits: Devin Ree, Julian Phillips.
18. Miami
Key Commits: AJ Casey, Favour Aire, Christian Watson, Danilo Jovanovich.
19. Notre Dame
Key Commits: JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell.
20. Florida
Key Commits: Denzel Aberdeen, Jalen Reed, Malik Reneau.
21. Florida State
Key Commits: Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry.
22. Oregon
Key Commits: Kel’el Ware, Dior Johnson.
23. Vanderbilt
Key Commits: Lee Dort, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, Colin Smith.
24. Penn State
Key Commits: Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie.
25. Michigan State
Key Commits: Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler.