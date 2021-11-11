Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Syracuse Basketball Checks in at No. 14 in SI All-American's 2022 Class Rankings

    The Orange has one of the best classes in the country.
    Author:

    Syracuse basketball's five man 2022 class is one of the best in the nation. Director of Basketball Recruiting for SI All-American Jason Jordan put out the top 25 classes for the 2022 cycle, updated for the early signing period, and Syracuse comes in ranked 14th. Syracuse's class includes point guard Quadir Copeland, shooting guard Justin Taylor, forward Chris Bunch, forward Maliq Brown and center Peter Carey. Bunch, Copeland and Taylor have already signed, while Brown is expected to on Friday. Carey will also sign during the early period, but which day is to be determined as he is waiting for details from his school. 

    The class also ranks fourth in the ACC, with Duke (1st), North Carolina (9th) and Virginia (11th) coming in ahead of the Orange. Here is the full ranking. 

    1. Duke

    Key Commits: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski.

    2. Arkansas

    Key Commits: Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion.

    3. Alabama

    Key Commits: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen.

    4. Kansas

    Key Commits: MJ Rice, Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ijiofor.

    5. Kentucky

    Key Commits: Skyy Clark, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston.

    6. USC

    Key Commits: Kijani Wright, Vince Iwuchukwu, Oziyah Sellers, Tre White.

    7. Ohio State

    Key Commits: Bowen Hardman, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton.

    8. UCLA

    Key Commits: Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews.

    9. North Carolina

    Key Commits: Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver.

    10. Michigan

    Key Commits: Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, Jett Howard.

    11. Virginia

    Key Commits: Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Isaac McNeely, Isaac Traudt.

    12. Villanova

    Key Commits: Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore, Brendan Hausen.

    13. Houston

    Key Commits: Emanuel Sharp, Terrance Arceneaux, Jarace Walker.

    14. Syracuse

    Key Commits: Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch.

    15. Indiana

    Key Commits: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks.

    16. Baylor

    Key Commits: Keyonte George, Dillon Hunter, Joshua Ojianwuna.

    17. LSU

    Key Commits: Devin Ree, Julian Phillips.

    18. Miami

    Key Commits: AJ Casey, Favour Aire, Christian Watson, Danilo Jovanovich.

    19. Notre Dame

    Key Commits: JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell.

    20. Florida

    Key Commits: Denzel Aberdeen, Jalen Reed, Malik Reneau.

    21. Florida State

    Key Commits: Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry.

    22. Oregon

    Key Commits: Kel’el Ware, Dior Johnson.

    23. Vanderbilt

    Key Commits: Lee Dort, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, Colin Smith.

    24. Penn State

    Key Commits: Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie.

    25. Michigan State

    Key Commits: Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler.

