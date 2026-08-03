Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 31 Noah McGough

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 31 days to go, let's meet UCF kicker Noah McGough:

1. Who is Noah McGough?

Position: Kicker/Punter

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 175 pounds

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

High School: Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas

Noah McGough not only kicked footballs in high school but also soccer balls. During his senior season with the Jesuit Dallas Rangers, he was not only named the District 7-6A Special Teams Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, but also District 7-6A Co-Utility Player of the Year after scoring six goals and getting four assists.

2. What did he do last season?

McGough utilized his redshirt after playing just in the Knights' game against North Carolina A&T last season. He converted one garbage-time extra point and kicked the ball off once for a touchback.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

McGough is set to compete with transfer Will Stone for the Knights' starting kicker in 2026.

While Stone has the advantage over McGough when it comes to kickoffs, having done them during all four of his years at Texas, it is a bit more of an open competition when it comes to kicking field goals. Should McGough's playing time increase this season, it is going to be in this role.

UCF special teams coordinator Pete Alamar, following an April 7 practice session, said that jobs are won during fall camp, and the placekicker battle is no different.

"We compete for all positions," Alamar said. "So, nothing's handed to you just because you're the senior from Texas over the freshman."

Fall camp in Orlando has only just begun, so the next several weeks are going to determine whether McGough or Stone is going to line up as the Knights' starting kicker; and at least when it comes to kicking field goals, the race may very well be a dead heat.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath