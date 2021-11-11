What Others Are Saying About a Possible UW Coaching Successor

Should the University of Washington pursue a new football coach, as everyone's inside source has suggested — and we've especially enjoyed that person who supplied the latest Jimmy Lake update to a website and then said he or she was leaving the country — no one's going to come away fully satisfied.

There are no perfect candidates out there. Think Texas and Steve Sarkisian. Think Texas and Tom Herman.

Trumpets were blaring and drum rolls beating loudly across the Lone Star state announcing Sark's arrival in Austin while he excited the orange-clad, football-crazy masses with his catchy "All Gas, No Brakes" slogan.

The former Husky football coach came to town with Nick Saban's full seal of approval. A doctor's note that says he's kept himself on the straight and narrow. A promise to bring back the Longhorn glory days as soon as possible.

Well, after four consecutive defeats this past month, including three where the Horns blew second-half leads of 18, 11 and 11, a large segment of the UT fan base wishes Tom Herman would come back. All brakes, no gas.

That's the same Tom Herman who was ran out of town for not winning big fast enough.

That's the same Herman, who supposedly has passed along his interest in the Washington job through a middle man should it open up, just as he has for every attractive Power 5 coaching opportunity.

Jimmy Lake is still the Husky coach, but unless some radical change of heart takes place on upper campus, he's done after getting caught on national TV putting his hands on a player — and, of course, for not winning big fast enough.

Herman is the guy who turned Houston into an instant college football talking point but couldn't make enough people in Austin keep the conversation going. So he has that baggage to overcome.

Justin Wilcox is another name being tossed around the potential Husky coaching opening.

Jon Wilner, who knows more inside stuff about Pac-12 football than any writer and most coaches, predicted fairly randomly that the California coach and former UW defensive coordinator will be coaxed back to Seattle by early December.

Wilcox has a modest 24-27 record and two bowl appearances with the Bears, which might be off-putting to a lot of Seattle college football fans. Yet he's at Cal, which might have more academic hoops to jump through than anyone else in the conference.

He's supposedly at wit's end with his team near fully vaccinated and trying to meet confusing county pandemic protocols, only to see a good chunk of the Bears test positive and have their game against USC postponed this weekend, the first such delay for a Power 5 team this season.

Wilcox, 44, is considered a smart coach who has Northwest ties but needs a better fit with a program such as the UW. He spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons as the Husky defensive coordinator for Sarkisian, after Nick Holt got fired, and he left with Sark for USC in 2013.

Jim Mora Jr.'s name had surfaced in this conversation, with his faction of former UW teammates led by one-time quarterback Hugh Millen strongly pushing his candidacy. Yet Mora, a onetime Husky linebacker and special-teamer and son of a famous coach, couldn't wait for things to pan out in Seattle.

On Thursday, Mora, 59, agreed to coach a team of Huskies, only it was Connecticut's.

The one-time Falcons, Seahawks and UCLA coaching leader hasn't been on the sideline since 2017, serving as a college football TV analyst. These Huskies are an independent.

Former UCLA coach and UW linebacker Jim Mora, shown with Jake Browning, has taken the Connecticut job. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Herman, 46, might be the most attractive candidate currently without a head-coaching job. He's considered an offensive innovator and excellent recruiter. He set all sorts of offensive records at Iowa State, to the point that Urban Meyer brought him to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He stayed at Ohio State for three seasons, most notably helping the Buckeyes win their last national championship in 2014 while using two backup quarterbacks when injuries struck and being named the country's top assistant coach.

That earned Herman the head-coaching job at Houston, where he went 13-1 and 9-3, which brought him to Texas. He went 7-6, 10-4, 8-5 and 7-3, winning all four bowl games — and the Longhorns got rid of him. He's now an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears.

Tom Herman, fired by Texas, remains a hot coaching commodity. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Anyone else?

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who was in the Husky Stadium press box last weekend for the Ducks' 26-16 victory, would be a coup for the Huskies, especially in their long-running battle with their Eugene neighbor.

Moorhead, 48, was the Mississippi State coach in 2018 and 2019 before the SEC school deemed that 8-5 and 6-7 records weren't good enough and fired him in favor of Washington State's Mike Leach. He's been with Oregon this season and last.

The Pittsburgh native no doubt is itching to return as a head coach and coming to Washington makes no sense at all and total sense because of the rivalry in place. He received a lot of credit for his offensive game plan that brought a 35-28 victory at Ohio State early in the season.

Luke Fickell's name comes up a lot for what he's done with Cincinnati. In his fifth season in charge, the defensive-minded coach has posted 4-8, 11-2, 11-3, 9-1 and 9-0 records for the Bearcats.

He previously was the interim coach at Ohio State in 2011 when Jim Tressel was suspended for a recruiting scandal and later fired, yet the Big Ten school chose Meyer as its next head coach. This loyal assistant and temporary leader stayed with Meyer's staff until accepting the Cincy job in 2017.

Fickell, 48, would be a tough one to dislodge from the Midwest, though. He's an Ohio native with six children, including son Landon, who joined the Bearcats this season as a 6-foot-4, 290-pound freshman offensive guard.

The Huskies, of course, once pulled a 41-year-old coach out of Ohio named Don James, hiring him from Kent State in late December 1974. That seemed to work out well enough.

