WVU Basketball Schedule and Results

2022-23 West Virginia men's basketball schedule and results

Overall Record:

Conference Record:

2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

Oct. 28 Bowling Green (charity exhibition) 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 7 Mount St. Mary’s 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 11 at Pitt 7:00 p.m. ACC Network

Nov. 15 Morehead State 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 18 Penn 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 24 vs. Purdue # 10:00 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State # 9/11:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPNEWS

Nov. 27 vs. Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier # TBD. ABC/ESPN2/U

Dec. 3 at Xavier $ 6:30 p.m. FS1

Dec. 7 Navy 7:00 p.m. ESPNU

Dec. 10 UAB 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 18 Buffalo 5:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 22 Stony Brook 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 31 at Kansas State * TBD ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now

Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 7 Kansas * 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 11 Baylor * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 14 at Oklahoma * Noon ESPN2

Jan. 18 TCU * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 21 Texas * 6:00 p.m. ESPN/2/U

25 at Texas Tech * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

St Jan. 28 Auburn + TBD ESPN/2/U

Tues Jan. 31 at TCU * 9:00 p.m. ESPNU

Sat Feb. 4 Oklahoma * 8:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

Wed Feb. 8 Iowa State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

Sat Feb. 11 at Texas * Noon ESPN/2/U

Mon Feb. 13 at Baylor * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Sat Feb. 18 Texas Tech * Noon ESPN/2/U

Mon Feb. 20 Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2

Sat Feb. 25 at Kansas * 4:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Mon Feb. 27 at Iowa State * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Sat Mar. 4 Kansas State * 2:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Wed- Sat Mar. 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship TBD ESPN/2/U

