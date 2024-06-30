Back In The Day NBA

Alonzo Mourning's "Welcome-To-The-NBA-Moment Came Courtesy Of Michael Jordan

The Basketball Hall of Fame center remembers his rookie year and his introduction to a man named Jordan.

Scott Salomon

Jul 10, 2012; Hollywood, CA, USA; Miami Heat former center Alonzo Mourning speaks at the 2012 Gatorade national athlete of the year awards ceremony at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning told former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson last month he remembers his introduction to Michael Jordan to the NBA.

It was his rookie year in 1992 when Mourning was playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan, who was with the Chicago Bulls at the time, flew threw the lane for a dunk over the 6-foot-11 Mourning.

"When he dunked on me, he flexed and he screamed. I was like, `Oh man,"' Mourning said. "I had blocked a bunch of shots. I remember the roar after he dunked on me. He got me good. I'm blaming Kendall Gill for that. Kendall Gill was always talking (expletive) to Mike and I was like, `Yo, he's gonna blow past you and come at me."

Mourning finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting that season despite receiving only two votes. Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic won the award in a landslide.

"I called Shaq and said, `l still love you man, let me enjoy my two votes," Mourning said on the podcast. "Shaq was like, 'I didn't win it unanimously.' and Ernie (Johnson) said no, a guy named [Alonzo] Mourning got two votes. I had numbers. We should have had co-Rookies of the Year," Mourning said. "We [Charlotte] went to the playoffs and Orlando didn't. That should have counted for something."'

Follow us on Facebook here.

