Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparison Resurfaces After Viral Social Media Post
It's hard to compare anyone to the arguable G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is often paralleled with the legend.
The 22-year-old is shining for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, recording a team-high 26 points in Saturday's game against Puerto Rico. Edwards rose up for a one-handed, tongue-out slam dunk during the game, almost directly mimicking a photo of Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan regularly stuck his tongue out in his career, an aspect the Wolves star is seemingly adopting.
FIBA posted the two images side-by-side with the caption, "I will let photos speak for themselves." The post garnered more than 700,000 views in six hours.
The comparison between Jordan and Edwards is far from new, dating back to the Wolves guard's rookie year. Their unique mix of on-court athleticism and confidence leads many to draw the two together. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is also frequently compared to him.
Some even go so far as to say Edwards is the son of the Chicago Bulls legend, largely due to the similarities in their physical features. It's one of the most popular NBA fan theories in recent years. Heat star Jimmy Butler also found his name involved in these outlandish speculations.
While Edwards is far from catching Jordan in the all-time rankings, he possesses the qualities needed to get there.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
